Maryland governor appoints Hagerstown man to a heritage authority

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appointed Dan Spedden, president of Visit Hagerstown, to the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority (MHAA).

The authority will provide financial and technical assistance to thirteen locally designated heritage areas, such as the Heart of the Civil War Heritage area which represents Carroll, Frederick and Washington Counties.

This is Spedden's second appointment by Governor Hogan; he was appointed to serve on the Maryland Tourism Development Board in 2015.

