Maryland governor announces two additional coronavirus cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that state officials have identified two additional positive cases of novel coronavirus in the State of Maryland.

The state now has five total confirmed cases, and 62 negative tests for COVID-19.

One woman, a Harford County resident in her 80s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized.



One man, a Montgomery County resident in his 60s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas, and was briefly hospitalized.

“Our state health department team has been working seamlessly with local health departments, and our emergency management teams are engaged with our local and federal partners to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan.

“We continue to hope for the best, and actively plan for the worst. I encourage all Marylanders to remain calm, but to take this seriously and continue to stay informed. We will provide additional updates tomorrow as more information becomes available.”

LIVE: COVID-19 Update – March 9, 2020https://t.co/VBDg8crm3O — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 9, 2020

On Monday, Governor Hogan, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson to sign emergency legislation granting the governor the authority to use the state’s rainy day fund to mobilize additional resources.

Maryland is currently operating under a state of emergency, and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has elevated its state response activation level. At the governor’s direction, state agencies have ramped up response and preparedness efforts across all levels of government. He has also issued a directive requiring state health carriers to waive all cost-sharing regarding testing for COVID-19.