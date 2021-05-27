Maryland GoVax Summer Tour to begin Friday, state nears 70% of adults vaccinated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — As Maryland closely approaches the milestone of vaccinating 70% of adults, distribution strategies are changing.

Starting on Friday, the state will kick off its “GoVax Summer Tour”. Five mobile vaccination clinics will pop up across the state, from Ocean City to Deep Creek Lake.

With temperatures rising and residents itching to go out after spending the majority of last summer indoors, the tour seeks to meet Marylanders in some of the more popular summer vacation spots.

“The focus here really is on looking at the spots where people are likely to be, especially young people. But really we are trying to very much find people who have not been vaccinated yet and offer them the opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, director of the MDH’s Environmental Health Bureau.

As of Thursday, Maryland has given out over 6 million vaccines.

While the speed of vaccination has picked up, state officials believe it will get harder to vaccinate from here, so promotions like the GoVax Tour will be necessary.

“It took six months to get well over 3 million. It will probably take us another six months to get the next 1 million,” Maryland’s Secretary of Health Dennis R. Schrader said about the rollout.

While a large number of Marylanders are already vaccinated, officials are trying to get more people vaccinated to avoid case spikes or possible virus mutations.

“If there are pockets of unvaccinated individuals anywhere, it actually constitutes a risk for potentially the entire population because of the rise of variants,” said Mitchell.

No appointments will be needed to receive a vaccine at any of the mobile GoVax clinics. The Deep Creek Lake clinic will be held at the Garrett County Fairgrounds from May 28 through June 2, and will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.