Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to have skin cancer surgery this week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is scheduled to have skin cancer surgery on his face and shoulder, a member of his team announced Wednesday morning.

The governor’s communications director, Mike Ricci, tweeted Wednesday, “Governor Hogan will have minor outpatient surgery for early-stage basal and squamous cell carcinoma on his face and shoulder.”

This isn’t the governor’s first bout with cancer, though. Ricci says Gov. Hogan has had this kind of skin cancer before. The cancer spread to his lymph nodes, which was diagnosed and treated back in 2015. Last summer, Hogan celebrated five years cancer-free.

Ricci wnt on to say in his tweet, “the governor is a big believer in the importance of early detection.”