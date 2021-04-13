Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signs 66 bills into law

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will hold a bill signing ceremony Tuesday at noon after the Maryland General Assembly adjourned Monday. Hogan will sign 66 bills into law.

A glance at bills passed

Gov. Hogan and lawmakers were quick to enact more than $1 billion in pandemic relief early in the session. The Democrat-controlled General Assembly also overrode the Republican governor’s vetoes on three bills containing key parts of sweeping police reform legislation.

Lawmakers passed measures to expand voting options. Maryland voters will have the option to have mail-in ballots automatically sent to them for all elections. The state also will increase the number of early voting sites.

Lawmakers also approved a measure to implement sports betting. Maryland voters approved sports betting in November with 67% support. Sports wagering could begin as soon as the fall.

Gov. Hogan highlighted bipartisan agreement on pandemic relief earlier in the session. Hogan, a Republican, also underscored bipartisan agreement on how the state will allocate $3.9 billion in federal pandemic relief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.