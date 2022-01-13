Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, First Lady Yumi commemorate Korean American Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — January 13 in Maryland will no longer just be a regular day on the calendar: it will also be known as Korean-American Day across the state.

In a video released on Thursday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and his wife, First Lady Yumi Hogan, proclaimed the day to be Korean American Day. The proclamation falls on the 119th anniversary of the first Korean immigrants arriving in the United States in 1903.

Maryland itself is home to more than 50,000 Korean Americans. Back in November, Governor Hogan announced a series of statewide actions to combat the rise of anti-Asian hate and bias crimes.

In the video, Gov. Hogan also emphasized how proud he is of the relationship between the state of Maryland and the Republic of Korea. He also highlighted that this bond has been made stronger by the opening of Koreatown in Ellicott City, which is one of very few official Koreatowns in the United States, according to the Governor’s office.

“We also celebrate the incredible contributions of our Korean American community here in the state of Maryland,” Gov. Hogan said. “We celebrate the courage of first-generation Korean immigrants who have worked so hard to ensure a brighter future for their children.”

He concluded the video message by sharing that he is proud of the Korean American community that is truly changing Maryland for the better.