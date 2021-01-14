Maryland moves into Phase 1B of COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan that Marylanders will be entering Phase 1B of the state’s COVID vaccination plan.

Hogan stated eligible groups for the vaccine will be expanded on Monday and will include all Marylanders 75 and older, as well as anyone of any age living in assisted living or independent living facilities, and developmental disabilities and behavioral health group homes.

In Phase 1B K-12 teachers, education staff, and child care providers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hogan also issued an out-of-state practitioners order, this will allow out-of-state practitioners to prepare and administer vaccines in Maryland.

According to officials, 186,414 Marylanders have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials urge Marylanders to help the elderly and individuals that are eligible to make a plan to get vaccinated.