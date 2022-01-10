Maryland Gov. Hogan makes crime fighting top priority in 2022 session of General Assembly

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan outlines plans for a $500 million investment in increased support for law enforcement over three years during a news conference on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Annapolis, Md. Hogan also announced plans to reintroduce legislation in the upcoming session to address violent crime. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland General Assembly reconvenes this week and Gov. Larry Hogan made it clear as we start the 2022 session that fighting crime is his top priority.

At a State House news conference Monday, Hogan said he is committing millions to compensate police for retaining and recruiting them, giving localities more money to fight crime and improve law enforcement facilities. In addition, he proposed $37 million for victim services, $30 million for neighborhood safety grants, and a 100% match for Crime Stoppers rewards that lead to arrests.

“There is nothing more important than addressing the violent crime crisis in our state,” said Hogan, “and our effort to refund the police and to give them the support and resources that they need to do their jobs more effectively.”

The governor also proposes $1 million for the Maryland police chiefs’ and sheriffs’ associations and wants a crackdown on illegal possession of firearms.