Gov. Hogan reopens indoor dining and outdoor pools in Maryland effective June 12 at 5 p.m.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Hogan announced all indoor dining and outdoor pools will be able to open at 50% capacity effective Friday, June 12 at 5 p.m.

Officials shared guidelines that restaurants will be instructed to follow with the reopening with indoor dining areas.

Customers must be seated 6 feet apart

No more than 6 people can be seated at the same table unless they are from the same household.

Employees should be wearing masks as much as possible

All seats and tables should be disinfected after each guest

No buffets or self-serving

With Maryland entering into Phase 2, safe outdoor graduation ceremonies will also be allowed to take place along with other outdoor activities, which include High school sporting events.

Officials also announced that all childcare centers are able to reopen without filling out any paperwork as long as they follow the appropriate health guidelines.

According to Hogan, gyms and other fitness studios, casinos, and malls will be allowed to reopen next Friday, June 19 effective at 5 p.m. in the state of Maryland.

Hogan reports an increase of COVID-19 tests in Maryland by 429% and residents are encouraged to get tested if they suspect they have been exposed to the virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.