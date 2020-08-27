All county schools in Maryland authorized to reopen

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced all counties in the state of Maryland are now authorized to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

Maryland officials say 16 schools in the state have announced their plans for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year that includes returning students into the classroom for some form of in-person learning.

Any in-person gatherings that schools have must follow all of the CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Avoid close contact and social distance
  • Wear a mask
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently

Officials shared that the state will be making $10 million in grant funding available to assist school systems that are able to move toward in-person instruction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

