All county schools in Maryland authorized to reopen

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced all counties in the state of Maryland are now authorized to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.
Maryland officials say 16 schools in the state have announced their plans for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year that includes returning students into the classroom for some form of in-person learning.
Any in-person gatherings that schools have must follow all of the CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently
- Avoid close contact and social distance
- Wear a mask
- Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently
Officials shared that the state will be making $10 million in grant funding available to assist school systems that are able to move toward in-person instruction.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
