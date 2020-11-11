Maryland Gov. Hogan announces new travel advisory

In Maryland, over 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — After Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, he also expanded a public health advisory for out-of-state travel.

Contact tracing data shows an uptick of confirmed cases that have been connected to travel outside the state.

The Maryland Department of Health says they are “strongly advising” against traveling to a state with a positivity rate above 10 percent.

A list of state COVID-19 test positivity rates can be found here.

“This applies to all personal, family, or business travel of any kind,” said Gov. Hogan during a press conference Tuesday. “You should immediately postpone or cancel travel to any of these states with spiking metrics.”

A list of state COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 over the past 7 days can be found here.

In Maryland, over 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

The District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the States of Delaware and West Virginia have been exempt.