Maryland Gov. Hogan announces $70 million in CARES ACT spending

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In a press conference Thursday, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced $70 million in CARES Act spending for PPE purchases, rental and food bank assistance. No additional restrictions were announced as state counties to see COVID-19 spikes around the country.

Earlier this week, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional restrictions to bars and restaurants.

“This is an all hands on deck operation. Unfortunately, we have more tough times ahead of us and it is likely going to get worse before it gets better, ” said Hogan. “But, we truly are in this together and if we all do our part to rise to this challenge and to meet this moment. We will get through this together.”

In that $70 million spending:

$20 million for additional PPE

$15 million for unemployment insurance measures

$10 million in rental assistance

$10 million for mass vaccination planning

$10 million for food banks

$2 million for foster car

$2 million for snap and energy assistance programs

$1 million for wastewater testing initiative

During his press conference, Hogan said half of Maryland’s counties have above a five percent positivity rate. Hospitalizations have increased by 53 percent in the last two weeks.

After the state launched their MD COVID Alert contact tracing app, so far 460,000 people have subscribed since their launch.

Maryland Department of Commerce has been working with counties to distribute $50 million in direct relief to restaurants.

Maryland’s Department of Labor has begun to issue new payments to small businesses through its Layoff Aversion Fund. So far, new applicants have been awarded $5.7 million, saving 3,100 jobs.

Gov. Larry Hogan also urged county governments to do their part and use their remaining CARES Act funding ahead of the December 30 deadline.