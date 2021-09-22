Maryland golf caddies for world’s top touring pros earn scholarships to College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Evans Scholaship program partners with the Western Golf Association to send deserving caddies to college, tuition and housing paid — but it’s not just for lugging a heavy bag for 18 holes. The scholars are academic standouts that demonstrate character and leadership, serve their community and are focused on the future.

One such scholar is Verada Maulkhan, the daughter of immigrants from Guyana.

Maulkhan said that her plans are “to teach history. I interned for a sixth grade history teacher, and I really liked it. It was a really great experience.”

Maulkhan and Becca Lannon both caddied last month at the prestigious BMW Championship played at Caves Valley in Owings Mills, Maryland. While Lannon may have been in the group with superstars like Jordan Spieth, she’s in the college classroom now, looking to her future.

“I’m leaning toward environmental science right now,” Lannon said. “I’m taking a few classes in that so that’s of interest to me for sure.”

And their thrills on the links?

“It was a memorable experience. I’m never going to forget this. Tis like truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Maulkhan.

Verada was on the bag with Justin Thomas. What’s it like just to be with these elites in the sport?

“I met so many cool people,” said Lannon. “Everyone there was super nice. Super great. Just overall, the whole experience is something that I would not trade for anything.”

What about her advice for aspiring caddies with an eye on college?

“It’s about learning communications skills, making connections, networking,” Lannon said. “It’s really a unique summer job to have. So I would say if anyone has the opportunity to do it definitely take it. Who knows where it will lead you? Maybe a full ride to college and a cool experience at the BMW Championship.”