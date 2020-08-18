Maryland girl uses quarantine time to build business

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Many people have been using quarantine time during the pandemic to discover new talents or hobbies. One Maryland girl is using the extra time to feed her business ideas.

Saige Allder created Good Dog Goodies to sell dog treats. She makes all of the treats in the kitchen with her mom and started selling the items in front of her house in Boonsboro.

“I like to make dogs happy,” said Saige Allder, owner of Good Dog Goodies.

Saige is a first grader at Boonsboro Elementary. Her mother said the new business is the perfect outlet for Saige during quarantine and virtual schooling.

The treats are also being sold at Fetch Thrift Shop and a local farmer’s market in Boonsboro.

