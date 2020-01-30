Maryland General Assembly sees revenue stream from sports wagering

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers rolled the dice Wednesday on legalizing sports wagering in the state.

Baltimore County Senator Chris West is behind a bill to allow wagering at five horse tracks and six casinos. He anticipates $40 million to $60 million in state revenue if his proposal pays off.

The House Ways and Means Committee held a Wednesday hearing on the proposal in Annapolis, Maryland.

Senator West thinks even more revenue can be generated by allowing online sports wagering but he wants to proceed in stages.

Two bills already call to dedicate 20 percent of sports wagering revenue to the state education trust fund.

If the legislature passes the West bill this session, expect it to go to the ballot for a statewide referendum this November.