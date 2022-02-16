Maryland General Assembly readies bill to outlaw so-called ghost guns

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday night saw the arrest in Hagerstown of a twice-convicted felon, on parole, in possession of a so-called ghost gun. The arrest took place on the 600 block of West Franklin Street. This incident is an example of firearms violations getting the attention of the Maryland General Assembly.

Ghost gun investigations at five Montgomery County schools over the past year. Last week an 18-year-old in Montgomery County was sentenced to five years for having a so-called unregulated ghost gun in his possession on the basketball court at Burnt Mills Elementary School in Silver Spring.

“Not only have we seen thousands of these guns shipped to Maryland with no background check, not serialized,” said John McCarthy, Montgomery County State’s Attorney. “We are finding that increasingly they are falling into the hands of young people and in some instances kids under the age of 18.”

This week, what happened in Hagerstown is like the Montgomery County experience.

“Guns are exploding all over the country, and they have increased fivefold in my county,” McCarthy said. “The first time we have been able to identify a ghost gun uniquely being used in a homicide last summer.”

“These weapons are assembled piecemeal, escaping regulatory scrutiny. the alleged assailant in the recent homicide is 14 years old.,” said McCarthy



“We’re finding increasingly they’re falling into the hands of children,” McCarthy explains. “We have seized on the premises of five Montgomery County schools ghost guns this year.”

Legislation here at the General Assembly would prohibit dealer licenses for ghost guns and prosecute the buying, selling, receiving, and building of the weapons. Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown testified in support of the restrictions.



Congressman Anthony Brown is running for attorney general this year hoping to succeed the incumbent Brian Frosh and will continue outlawing ghost guns. The State of Maryland says 12,000 ghost guns are trafficked in Maryland. Montgomery County Sen. Susan Lee, a Democrat, is the bill’s lead sponsor to outlaw them.