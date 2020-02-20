Maryland General Assembly proposal ties economic growth to environmental protection

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A legislative coalition is calling on Maryland government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on well-defined metrics as a way to improve the state’s economy.

At a press conference Wednesday, lawmakers were joined by local government leaders, scientists from the University of Maryland and grassroots activists calling on the state to reach goals consistent with the U.S. commitment to the so-called Paris accords.

Under the plan, Maryland will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and to zero by 2045.

The plan calls for increased energy efficiency, clean and renewable energy solutions, increased use of electric vehicles, improved forest management and retrofitting buildings for energy efficiency.

Supporters of the plan predict $1 billion in increased economic growth and the creation of 11,000 more jobs by 2030 if the plan is approved.

State agencies will entertain public comment on the proposal in coordination with a bipartisan Maryland Commission on Climate Change.