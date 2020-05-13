Maryland General Assembly hears from hundreds about jobless claims frustrations

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — 1,100 people signed up to speak during a hearing at the General Assembly in Annapolis Tuesday about their frustration with claiming jobless benefits during the pandemic.

The Joint Committee on Budget and Taxation — and the Finance Committee — heard from close to 300 of those applicants.

The Maryland Department of Labor has been besieged as unemployment has spiked since Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order. And even as he gradually lifts it, the call back to work is lagging. Governor Hogan acknowledged last week there was a stretch of five days when the system was overwhelmed. Applicants spent hours online and on the phone to get their benefits processed. but legislators still get calls from constituents who cannot pay their bills and are anxious about the future. Right here in Hagerstown the Salvation Army is seeing more and more of the unemployed population depending upon them for support.

“We’ve been seeing more people coming in for our food services, our pantry. and also for our lunch services,” says Nichole Griffin with the Salvation Army. “It’s because of the influx of small business closings and also because of people waiting for benefits. They’re helping rely on us for food.”

Washington County Senator Andrew Serafini, a member of the Budget and Taxation Committee, says the Maryland Department of Labor was just overwhelmed by the volume of claims. He compared it inviting 25 people to dinner and 250 show up.