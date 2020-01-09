Maryland General Assembly convenes 441st session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The annual 90-day session of the Maryland legislature gaveled to order in Annapolis for it’s 2020 session with a wide range of public policy decisions before them.

But landmark leadership designations kicked off the session with the first changing of the guard in both chambers in 17 years. Maryland’s new speaker, Adriene Jones (D-Baltimore County) is the first African-American to preside over the House of Delegates and Sen. Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) is the new Senate president.

A sweeping education reform plan carries a $4.4 billion price tag which freshman Delegate Dan Cox (R-Frederick, Carroll) feels is not affordable. Proposals to raise taxes on the “digital economy,” such as Netflix subscriptions and person services consumption, such as hiring a plumber, he says are “outrageous.”

Cox also shares Governor Hogan’s concern in regards to “out-of-control” crime and wants tougher penalties imposed against offenders along with vigorous prosecutions.

Cox’s colleague in the Senate, Brian Feldman (D-Montgomery) is vice chair of the Finance Committee and thinks education reform can be achieved without major tax hikes. He will convene a blue ribbon commission to reform a revenue code he says is in dire need of rewriting.

Feldman wants to pursue a dynamic plan for renewable energy quotas and build the I-270 corridor into an international biomedical research center.