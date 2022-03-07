MARYLAND (WDVM) — According to AAA mid-Atlantic, on Monday, Maryland’s gas price average reached an all-time high, at $4.09 a gallon, exceeding the previous high of $4.04 set June 17, 2008.

Officials said The average price of regular gas in Maryland went up five cents overnight, 50 cents in the past week, 69 cents in the past month, and it’s $1.32 higher than last year. AAA said politics play a big role.

“It is primarily because of the record-high oil prices that were seen at $115 a barrel, and primarily that is being driven by the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. The US and its allies are also considering banning the importation of Russian oil, which could also further impact gas prices,” said Ragina Ali, Spokesperson for AAA mid-Atlantic.

According to AAA, gas prices make significant jumps around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. In addition, the spring and summer travel seasons are also starting to heat up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand significantly.

“Motorists are feeling the pain at the pump and we’re still months away from the start of the peak summer driving season. Although speculation can run awry, economic indicators continue to point to higher crude oil and gasoline prices for the remainder of winter and into spring, said Ali.

AAA recommends drivers use (AAA.com/fuelfinder) to locate the lowest cost gas in your area.