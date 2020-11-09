Maryland Food Bank-Western Branch receives turkey donation from The Giant Company

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Food Bank-Western Branch received a donation of 1,000 turkeys from The Giant Company.

The turkeys will help families with financial trouble, put food on the table for Thanksgiving. The Giant Company is set to give a record donation of 10,000 turkeys. Twenty-eight food banks across the four-state region will receive donated turkeys for the upcoming holiday season.

Giant Company team members also spent time volunteering at the food bank.

