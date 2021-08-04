Maryland Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire in Allegany County

WESTERNPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Officials from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal are investigating an early morning fire that broke out at a bar in Westernport, Maryland on Wednesday.

Firefighters first got to the 100 block of Maryland Avenue in Westernport at around 2 a.m. to find the Redman Club engulfed in flames.

It is unclear whether there was anyone inside of the building when the fire started. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has revealed one firefighter was transported to a local hospital for an unrelated medical emergency. Two other firefighters were treated and released by EMS on the scene.

Crews continued to battle the fire until around 11 a.m. Responders then discovered that the gas line located in the basement of the restaurant was fueling the fire.

The damage caused the building to collapse and the preliminary investigation shows the fire originated from the rear deck.

The cause remains under investigation.