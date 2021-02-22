Maryland falls below 4% COVID-19 positivity rate for first time in months

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, Maryland’s overall COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 4% for the first time since Nov. 2. Maryland’s hospitalizations due to the virus have also remained below 1,000.

In a statement released to the public, Governor Larry Hogan said, “While we wait on the federal government to get us more vaccines, this is another encouraging indication that we are making real progress against this deadly pandemic.”