Maryland extends tax deadline for taxpayers facing financial difficulties

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Tax season is here, and Maryland is making some changes to help taxpayers who could be facing financial struggles.

Comptroller Peter Franchot announced a three-month filing and payment extension for individuals and businesses who file for 2021. Those who are facing difficulties getting their taxes together will have until July 15th this year. The IRS recently warned of processing delays this year due to Covid-19 but has not yet set out a plan for extensions.

Maryland said they helped about 600,000 taxpayers in the past two years by offering interest-free loans to help some get caught up and ease their financial pressure.

“We’re the only state in the country that is doing this consistently. Does it work? Does it have a great effect? Is it incredibly appreciated by the small business community? Absolutely,” Franchot said.

State officials add the best way to avoid tax fraud is to use a licensed tax preparer. There are also twelve branch offices in Maryland, but you must schedule an appointment for help either in person or virtual.