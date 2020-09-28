Maryland extends deadline for homeowners’ and renters’ property tax credit

The two tax credit programs save residents more than $65 million a year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a homeowner or renters in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced an extension to property tax credit deadlines.

“This is yet another step our administration is taking to ensure more of our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes,” said Governor Hogan in a press release Monday. “Tens of thousands of Marylanders who have not yet applied may still be eligible for these tax credits, and now have an additional month to apply for this much-needed relief.”

The Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program provides relief for eligible homeowners by setting a limit on the amount of property taxes owed based on their income.

Applications can be submitted online through Maryland OneStop.

The Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program provides tax relief for eligible renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income and do not receive federal or state housing subsidies or reside in public housing.

Sufficiently completed tax credit applications will be processed 30-90 days after they are submitted, although online applications will be processed significantly faster than those submitted by mail. For additional questions about these credits, applicants should visit www.taxcredits.sdat.maryland.gov or contact SDAT as follows:

Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.homeowners@maryland.gov, 410-767-4433

Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.renters@maryland.gov, 410-767-4433

Homestead Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.homestead@maryland.gov, 410-767-4433

For more information about these programs, please visit dat.maryland.gov/Pages/Tax-Credit-Programs.