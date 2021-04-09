Maryland expecting a 78,000 dose shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine from federal government

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland will receive about 78,000 fewer Johnson & Johnson doses than were expected next week, resulting in a 33% overall drop in first- and single-dose vaccine availability.

Many guessed the sudden shortfall was related to the recent waste of 15 million doses by the Emergent BioSolutions plant, but state officials said that while the connection is possible, there has been no confirmation from the federal government. In the meantime, the department will work to find out how long the shortage will last.

“We are asking for projections from the federal government, they have informed us that it may be a few weeks before the Johnson & Johnson returns back to what the anticipated doses were,” said Bryan Mroz, assistant secretary of health for the Maryland Department of Health.

This was a point of frustration for some vaccine providers, who are dealing with increased demand due to the state recently opening eligibility. In a letter to these providers, the secretary of health Dennis R. Schrader addressed these concerns.

“Please keep in mind that the vaccines are federal assets and the federal government controls our vaccine supply. We are entirely dependent on weekly allocations from the federal government, which we have consistently been told would either remain stable or increase,” wrote Schrader. “This significant decrease with no advance notice is a surprise and a disappointment, and we share your frustration.”

Through all this, the Maryland Department of Health expressed its gratitude to the residents of the state for not only their patience but their commitment to getting vaccinated in a timely manner.

“I always want to thank Marylanders,” said Mroz. “We can provide it, we can make it available, but it’s people actually getting out and getting the vaccine that makes a difference. We still are in a race against the variants.”

The shortage will not affect the supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. So if you are still waiting for your second shot, you will be able to get it. Officials also said this should not put too much of a burden on new mobile vaccination units, which rely heavily on the more stable Johnson & Johnson vaccine.