Maryland expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)– Today, Maryland moved into Phase 1C of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan although federal vaccine allocations to the state remain limited.

In this new phase, over 2 million Marylanders are now eligible for vaccines. Those eligible include residents 65 and up, workers in food and agriculture production, critical manufacturing, public mass transit, grocery stores, veterinary occupations, the postal service and clergy and their support staff. This also includes any public safety and health care workers who were not eligible in earlier phases.

The Maryland Department of Health says this is an important milestone because it will accelerate the process of getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“Expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will help us accelerate the process of getting more Marylanders vaccinated,” said Acting MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “By opening Phase 1C, we are making vaccines available to more of the state’s most at-risk populations, providing flexibility to our local distribution partners, and helping to ensure that the doses we have will not go to waste.”

Maryland currently receives about 10,000 doses per day from the federal government, which is much less than what is needed to meet full demand.