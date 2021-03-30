Maryland enters Phase 2B: Am I eligible?

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland enters Phase 2B, the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday.
Under Phase 2B, Marylanders age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness are eligible to be vaccinated. Those eligible in previous phases are still able to register for the vaccine.
Listed are the underlying conditions that can qualify you for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. Click here for more information on each condition.
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung diseases (like asthma)
- Dementia or other neurological conditions
- Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised state
- Liver disease
- Overweight and obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
- Smoking, current or former
- Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
- Stroke or cerebrovascular disease
- Substance use disorders
Not sure if your condition makes you eligible? Call the Maryland GoVAX COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 855-634-6829.
If you’re ready and eligible to be vaccinated, preregister at a mass vaccination site or find a vaccination clinic near you here.
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader told a panel of state lawmakers on Monday that the state will continue to prioritize vaccinating people 65 and older.
Maryland entered phase 2A of its vaccine eligibility last week for all state residents 60 and over.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.