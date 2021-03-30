Maryland enters Phase 2B: Am I eligible?

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland enters Phase 2B, the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday.

Under Phase 2B, Marylanders age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness are eligible to be vaccinated. Those eligible in previous phases are still able to register for the vaccine.

Maryland is entering Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tues. March 30. Marylanders eligible in Phase 1, Phase 2A and Phase 2B may now pre-register for an appointment at mass vaccination sites. Learn more at https://t.co/LJcb0IvJAC pic.twitter.com/Ocv1w44UoK — GoVAX Maryland (@GoVaxMD) March 29, 2021

Listed are the underlying conditions that can qualify you for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. Click here for more information on each condition.

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases (like asthma)

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Substance use disorders

Not sure if your condition makes you eligible? Call the Maryland GoVAX COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 855-634-6829.

If you’re ready and eligible to be vaccinated, preregister at a mass vaccination site or find a vaccination clinic near you here.

Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader told a panel of state lawmakers on Monday that the state will continue to prioritize vaccinating people 65 and older.

Maryland entered phase 2A of its vaccine eligibility last week for all state residents 60 and over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.