Maryland enters Community Risk Reduction Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Monday marked the first day of Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week in the state of Maryland.

CRR Week, which will run from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, is an awareness week sponsored by the nation’s fire service. In Maryland, the Office of the State Fire Marshal will spend the week sharing stories of professionals who dedicate themselves to community education. CRR week will focus not only on fire safety but will also encourage citizens to get more involved in their own communities to tackle local issues.

“You should identify the risks specific to your community and then address those risks appropriately,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Deanna Pelton of the Hagerstown Fire Department. “And it’s at the beginning of the year, so, you know, we kick off 2021 and we know what our risks are.”

The Hagerstown Fire Department lists the city’s most prevalent issues as being the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, and the increasing amount of fires (especially fires set by minors who would typically be in school).