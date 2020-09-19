Maryland emergency text alerts now available in Spanish

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency has partnered with 211-MD to expand its text alert system to reach more communities.

MEMA users can opt-in for emergency text alerts in Spanish with the #MDListo program. The program is an extension of #MDReady which allows people to opt-in to receive updates, tips, and alerts about COVID-19 and other emergencies that are affecting or could affect Maryland.

Users can text MDReady, for alerts in English, or MDListo, for alerts in Spanish, to 898-211.

211-MD also has Spanish translators as well as 180 other foreign-language speakers who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also speak with a 211-MD representative to get assistance with food, housing and shelter, substance abuse, and mental health, in the following ways:

  1. Dial 211
  2. Text your zip code to 898-211
  3. Chat online through their website: 211md.org/chat-with-us

MEMA also encourages Marylanders to sign up for #MdReady or #MdListo especially with hurricane season quickly approaching.

