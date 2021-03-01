Maryland Emergency Management Agency receives EMAP accreditation

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Emergency Management Accreditation Program recently released its 2021 EMAP Distinction Awards, and Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) made the list.

Maryland is just one of three jurisdictions to receive the honor. Arkansas and Washoe County, NV were also recognized. According to the site, the EMAP Accreditation is awarded to programs that have built and sustained a set of Emergency Management capabilities over a period of years.

EMAP is the highest honor in Emergency Management.

“We are thrilled and extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said Russ Strickland, executive director of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). “This accreditation shows our commitment to our field, to keeping Marylanders safe and to shaping a more resilient Maryland where communities thrive. But to earn it during a pandemic that has tested and tried us shows the real character of the individuals in Emergency Management and our administration’s commitment to the safety, wellbeing, and resilience of our state and all Marylanders.”

This is the third time MEMA has received accreditation.