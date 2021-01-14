Maryland eligible for $402 million in federal rental assistance

A general view of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. Completed in 1779, it is the country’s oldest state capitol still in legislative use. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a statement Thursday that the state is to receive $402 million through the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The funding will ease housing expenses for Marylanders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic by expanding existing rental programs.

“COVID-19 has caused incredible hardships for the people of our state,” said Governor Hogan. “With the addition of this expected funding, more than half a billion dollars in support will be dedicated to keeping Maryland renters safe in their homes during this deadly pandemic.”

The statement says the funding can be used for rent, utilities, home energy costs, arrears, and other housing expenses resulting from the pandemic, but the state must wait on federal regulations before they deploy the funding.

Most of the funding will be allocated by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, with local jurisdictions managing the rest.

“As soon as we receive this important funding from the federal government, we will use all methods at our disposal to quickly deploy it to Marylanders who need it most,” said Secretary Kenneth Holt of the department.

“This means we will continue our successful strategy of distributing funding through a multipronged approach—directly to local jurisdictions, nonprofit partners, and property management,” said Holt.

The statement asks that residents monitor local and state government housing agency websites for updates as the state waits for federal authorization.