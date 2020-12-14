Maryland electors cast unanimous vote for Biden, Harris

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s 10 electors met at the State House in Annapolis on Monday to cast a unanimous vote for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Maryland has participated in every single meeting of the Electoral College, in the same building, since the late 1700s. With Maryland’s 59th meeting marking a Biden-Harris victory.

Yvette Lewis, Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, said she became emotional during the ceremony.

“It’s been a long campaign. It’s been a long four years, to be honest with you. It was more of an emotional release. I’m proud of the large victory we gave Joe Biden here in Maryland and across this country,” said Lewis said.

With electors coming in from across the state, Peter Perini of Hagerstown says the next few months, and the next four years, are about rebuilding.

“There’s a lot of work to do. I’m borrowing the phrase from the transition, ‘build it back better.’ Bringing all Americans together and bringing trust back to democracy and the democratic process,” said Perini.

In the General Election, the Biden-Harris ticket received 300,000 more votes than any ticket in Maryland history.