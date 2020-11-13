Maryland election boards collect final mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day

Unofficial results leave a local Board of Education race up in the air

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — It’s been more than a week since Election Day and on Friday, election officials across the state of Maryland weren’t done counting ballots just yet.

According to the state attorney general, election officials must wait until November 13th for any remaining ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day.

“I actually went to the post office first thing this morning and found a ballot that was postmarked November 2nd, so that will be counted in the ballots,” said Frederick County Elections Director Stuart Harvey.

Since November 5th, election workers have canvassed ballots daily, reviewing hundreds from morning until five or six o’clock in the evening.

“I think we’ve lost track of the number of hours,” Harvey said of the canvassing effort.

Results in Frederick County remain unofficial. Harvey points to the increased number of absentee ballots. The 2020 Presidential Election brought in ten times more mail-in ballots compared to the 2016 election.

“In 2016, we had about 6,000 mail-in ballots, and this year we had almost 60,000 mail-in ballots,” Harvey said.

Harvey estimates there’s still about 3,200 provisional ballots and fewer than 500 mail-in ballots left to canvass. While the counting continues, the Frederick County Board of Education race remains uncertain. Voters were charged with selecting up to three candidates, or filling in a write-in contender, for open positions on the board out of a pack of six nominees.

As of Friday, candidate Sue Johnson maintained a strong lead with 59,613 votes and 21.4 percent of the vote.

“I’m ready to do the work,” Johnson said. “I guess there’s a moment to celebrate, but immediately, I think ahead.”

Johnson says her background, not only as a professor at Frederick Community College but also as a volunteer firefighter, will come in handy as the school system moves to hybrid-learning in January amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m up-to-date on all our COVID-19 protocols, and I listen — we have monitors on in the house — and I hear every day the number of COVID calls that are going in and out,” said Johnson.

Johnson says her focus will be on “making sure we have enough PPE, cleaning supplies, that we ensure that teachers and staff and administrators feel safe in our schools; that we’re doing the best we can for our student.”

And behind Johnson, with the second-highest number of votes, is educator Jason “Mr. J” Johnson. Jason is an educator within the Frederick County Public School system and describes himself as an inventor and “an ideas guy.”

“Going forward, if I am so elected, I forward to bringing communication, really closing that gap between the community and Frederick County Public Schools,” said Johnson.

The Frederick County Board of Elections will continue canvassing ballots through Saturday and Monday.