Maryland drivers can expect increased police presence over Labor Day weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Labor Day weekend is officially underway, meaning more celebrations and more travelers on the road. Drivers can expect to see an increased police presence all across Maryland during the holiday, as the Maryland State Police closely monitor roads for impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers.

In a news release by MSP, the organization said it hopes the additional officers on patrol will lead to faster responses to accidents and reports and will prevent the levels of injury and death seen during previous years.

“In 2019 alone, we had more than 130 people on Maryland roads be killed by impaired driving crashes, we had more than 180 people die in distracted driving crashes,” said Ron Snyder, a spokesperson for MSP.

Residents are asked to assist police by staying on the lookout for dangerous drivers and by practicing safe driving habits themselves. If you see anyone driving recklessly, you can call #77 and provide “a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel,” MSP wrote.

MSP also reminded Marylanders who may be hosting Labor Day events about what can happen to them if their friends or family are found driving under the influence.

“Be aware that you could be held responsible for allowing an impaired driver to knowingly leave your house, behind the wheel,” said Snyder. “Have a sober driver available.”

Increased police presence will last from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6.