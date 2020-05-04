Maryland Dept. of Agriculture says no reports of “Murder Hornet” in the state

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture has commented on the “Murder Hornet” that made headlines over the weekend, although the insect sighting was first reported a few months ago.

The Asian giant hornet was spotted on the west coast, in Washington state in December 2019. “Although it is not typically aggressive toward humans, this unwelcome pest can inflict a powerful sting and also represents a threat to honeybees, for which they have a voracious appetite,” the Washington State Department of Agriculture said.

We have received many calls today about the Asian giant hornet, referred to in media coverage as the "Murder Hornet." This insect was found in Washington state in late 2019. We continue to monitor, though it is highly unlikely that the hornet is present in Maryland. — Maryland Agriculture (@MdAgDept) May 4, 2020

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is now saying that it “is highly unlikely that the hornet is present in Maryland.” The department said it received many calls about the Asian giant hornet on Monday. It’s asking Maryland residents to send photos of any suspicious insects on their property to ppwm.mda@maryland.gov.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the Asian giant hornet is native to Asian countries, with records in southern China, northern India, Bhutan, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Taiwan and Thailand.