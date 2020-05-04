Maryland Dept. of Agriculture says no reports of “Murder Hornet” in the state

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture has commented on the “Murder Hornet” that made headlines over the weekend, although the insect sighting was first reported a few months ago.
The Asian giant hornet was spotted on the west coast, in Washington state in December 2019. “Although it is not typically aggressive toward humans, this unwelcome pest can inflict a powerful sting and also represents a threat to honeybees, for which they have a voracious appetite,” the Washington State Department of Agriculture said.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture is now saying that it “is highly unlikely that the hornet is present in Maryland.” The department said it received many calls about the Asian giant hornet on Monday. It’s asking Maryland residents to send photos of any suspicious insects on their property to ppwm.mda@maryland.gov.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the Asian giant hornet is native to Asian countries, with records in southern China, northern India, Bhutan, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Taiwan and Thailand.
Reports of V. mandarinia [the Asian giant hornet] in North America are recent, few, and span a short period. This suggests that this is an early potential invasion.
On the other hand, these recent detections could indicate that populations of the hornet have increased enough to be detectable and that it has already established in the area.
If confirmed, the recent reports of V. mandarinia in Northern Bellingham, Washington […] would suggest that there is more than one nest in the United States. It is early in our understanding of this species and its invasion potential, and we have little data available on its presenceU.S. Department of Agriculture on Feb. 10, 2020
here.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App