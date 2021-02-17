Maryland Departments of Health and Aging collaborate on vaccine outreach for vulnerable populations

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland residents without internet access or who have direct questions about COVID-19 vaccines can now use a new telephone-based support line and appointment system.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland Department of Aging (MDOA) are working together to promote equity in access to vaccination by providing over 300 live advocates who make the vaccine process simple and easy. The center will help callers get appointments at Maryland’s mass vaccination sites as well as answer any questions such as how the vaccine works, when to get a second shot and what providers are closest in location.

Steve Kolbe, MDH’S chief technology officer, said, “On our first day we received 39,000 calls and we scheduled over 3,000 appointments, so that proves that the service is being used by lots of folks and it’s been great.”

The support center is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. To take advantage of this new resource just call 1-855 -MDGOVAX.