MDOT reminds bicyclists to ride safely as weather improves

MARYLAND (WDVM) — With the weather slowly warming up, more and more people are riding their bikes, but before your feet hit the pedals, the Maryland Department of Transportation is reminding bicyclists of bike laws.

According to MDOT there has been an increase in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities, from 124 and 10 in 2019 to 134 and 14 in 2020.

In order to prevent more accidents, the department is reminding bicyclists to obey the laws of the road, in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“Many of the same provisions that apply to drivers apply to the bicyclists, but really what we like to focus on is protection and making sure that everybody arrives to their destination safely,” said Chrissy Nizer, MDOT MVA Administrator.

Officials emphasize when you ride a bicycle on the road you are subject to all the usual rules as they relate to traffic signals and right of way.

When biking, riders should remove any headphones or earplugs, It is crucial that bicyclists are able to hear their surroundings in order to prevent accidents.

It is also required to use hand signals when turning or stopping. Officials say it is really important for bikers to communicate with drivers to avoid accidents.

According to Maryland bike laws the DUI statute also applies to bicyclists.

Officials say it’s important bicyclists follow the rules to ensure everyone’s safety.

Maryland Bike Laws – 2019 Summary