Maryland Department of the Environment is on a mission to reduce greenhouse gases

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of the Environment has finalized regulations to phase out the use of hydrofluorocarbons and reduce methane emissions.

This new regulation is in part to help meet the state’s aggressive climate and environmental goals for reducing greenhouse gases. The regulations will target the potent chemicals often found in foam products, refrigeration, commercial air conditioning, and aerosol propellants.

The Maryland Department of the Environment says these fast-acting super-pollutants are a major threat to climate progress and the state needs to take action.

“Never forget the cost of inaction.,” said Secretary of the Department of the Environment, Ben Grumbles. “So that’s why we’re taking a wide array of actions to protect our communities and reduce the impacts of climate change with pollution prevention regulations and public awareness and education.”

The phase-out of HFCs will encourage the use of widely available alternatives with lower emissions. Under the finalized regulations, HFC emissions are estimated to be reduced annually by 25% by 2030, representing a total reduction of 4.95 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent over 10 years.

The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act requires reductions of greenhouse gases in Maryland by 40% by 2030. The HFC and methane regulations will go into effect in January 2021.