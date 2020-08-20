Maryland Department of the Environment fires back at claims of nonperformance

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Ahead of the annual Chesapeake Executive Council meeting, an environmental advocacy group released a scathing report criticizing the board.

Environmental advocacy group named the Environmental Integrity Project published Chesapeake Bay Stormwater and Climate Change report just one day before the annual council, which was lead by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, met on Tuesday. The report detailed that the state of Maryland is failing to address and reduce the growing stormwater pollution into the Chesapeake by pulling back measures like rain gardens and permeable pavement plans.

The report from EIP also claimed that Maryland had increased their pollution by 2.7% since 2012 when the state actually planned for a 14.6% reduction for that same year.

Maryland’s Secretary of Environment, Ben Grumbles, responded to the claims by stating, “This report is flawed. It’s trying to compare apples and oranges. The watershed implementation plan provides greater flexibility to counties and local jurisdictions, but it is still going to get us to the goal line. It is still going to result in at least a thirty percent restoration of those hard surfaces.”

Secretary Grumbles also stated that the Department of the Environment has a long standing relationship with other environmental advocacy groups and welcomes their concerns. He detailed that Maryland has one of the strictest environmental restoration plans and frequently sees local officials asking for leniency to the aggressive pollution reduction measures.

Secretary Grumbles stressed that the goal for Maryland to reduce pollution by 40% by 2025 still stands and the progress will not stop even after than target is reached.

The Maryland report for the Watershed Implementation Plan can be found on their website.