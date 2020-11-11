Maryland Department of Health reports school COVID-19 outbreaks via online database

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting coronavirus outbreaks at schools across the state through an online database.

As of Wednesday, the data shows COVID-19 cases at 26 different public and private schools. In total, about 87 confirmed cases of the virus are present within schools in 11 counties and the City of Baltimore.

In Montgomery County, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School and St. Elizabeth School are each reporting two cases.

In Washington County, five schools are reporting outbreaks: Truth Christian Academy reports two cases, Hagerstown High School reports three cases, Cedar Ridge School and Pangborn Elementary each report four cases, and Grace Academy reports 14 cases.

Schools on the list meet one or more criteria including reports of at least two confirmed cases among students, teachers or administrators within two weeks that are linked, and three or more classrooms or cohorts with cases from separate households within 14 days.

