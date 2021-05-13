Maryland Department of Health reaches COVID-19 response milestone, administering 10 million tests since onset of pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland is celebrating a huge milestone: since the onset of the pandemic, 10 million COVID-19 tests have been administered.

The promise was that every Marylander who wants or needs a COVID-19 test can get one without cost or barriers. In March, Maryland’s COVID-19 testing efforts began, and since then the program has grown to include more than 300 active testing sites and on a daily average, more than 25,000 COVID-19 tests are administered daily.

To vaccinate hard-to-reach communities the Maryland Department of Health has shifted its testing strategy to be more community-focused. Jon Weinstein, Director of MDH’s COVID-19 testing task force, says that there is a perception that testing is dropping, but the current average number of tests being administered compares to where we were right before the surge around Thanksgiving.

Weinstein said, “The difference is, while the number of people getting tested is the same, the number of people vaccinated now versus zero before is huge. And we want to make sure that we maintain the capacity to get the tests available to as many people who want them.”

Because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, even fully vaccinated individuals are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms or suspect exposure. To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, visit covidtest.maryland.gov.