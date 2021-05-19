Maryland Department of Health on state’s positive virus metrics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland dropped all of its COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, May 15. The state also mostly repealed its mask mandate, except for in some specific locations, like hospitals and schools.

Since then, Maryland has seen some of its best virus metrics of the entire pandemic. But the real effects of reopening don’t tend to show until one or two weeks after the reopen begins. While the Maryland Department of Health is hesitant to make any predictions about what the state will look like in the coming weeks, one member said they’re not dropping their guard just because the numbers look good right now.

“We are significantly better situated than we were a year ago,” said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, director of the MDH’s Environmental Health Bureau. “That does not mean by any means that we have stopped thinking about how we might respond if, for example, there’s a significant change in the way the virus behaves.”

Many people and businesses have kept on masking despite the repeal, though Clifford expects for more individuals to relax their practices as the current reality sets in.

“We want them to feel comfortable to go out if they’re fully vaccinated, but we also want to recognize some people have not been vaccinated … and people are going to need a little time to adjust,” Clifford said.

Here’s how the state’s doing right now: within the last week, Maryland has reported its lowest daily case total and lowest 7-day positivity rate since March of last year.

Hospitalizations also remain under 600, with two-thirds of Maryland adults having received a vaccine.