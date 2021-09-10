Maryland Department of Health launches suicide prevention toolkit

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Department of Health (MDH) launched a new toolkit with resources for people struggling with their mental health in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The toolkit focuses on raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide, spreading hope, building resiliency, and encouraging well-informed action.

“Suicides are avoidable tragedies that we work tirelessly to prevent,” said Dr. Aliya Jones, BHA Deputy Secretary. “Though the long-term effects of COVID cannot yet be fully understood, the pandemic has not hindered our efforts. We continue to develop new resources and remind Marylanders of the services that already exist to support them.”

Download the Suicide Prevention Awareness Month 2021: Stories of Hope Toolkit.