Maryland Department of Health launches Operation Courage mental health program for frontline workers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) launched a new support service program to address the mental health care needs of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Courage connects frontline workers to an assessment that evaluates mental health and then gives a recommendation for any needed treatment. A follow-up conversation includes a 15 to 20-minute consultation. Those who decide to seek further help will be offered up to 6 weeks of therapy.

The Maryland Department of Health in partnership with Pysch Associates of Maryland say they have been working hard on this program for months. This program is open to not only medical professionals but also people such as sanitation workers, firefighters, grocery store workers, and teachers.

The assessment and consultation also is completely free. For more information, visit their website.