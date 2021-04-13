Maryland Department of Health encourages residents to take advantage of Hagerstown’s walk-up vaccination site

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Even though Maryland’s vaccine providers have pulled the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the time being, the state’s Department of Health is still urging people to go out and get vaccinated.

The Premium Outlets mass vaccination site in Hagerstown has a large number of appointment slots available every day and still has space for a large number of walk-ups.

“There were a total of 3,635 vaccine administrations at the Hagerstown mass vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday. [On April 11] the site booked nearly 1,800 appointments —one of its best days yet—and has the capacity to accommodate hundreds of walkups,” Charlie Gischlar, MDH deputy director of media relations, said in an email. “Each location (Hagerstown and Wicomico) is equipped to handle up to 250 walk-ups each day. We continue to encourage Marylanders to get vaccinated at whichever site is convenient for them.”

While there is a lot of space for walk-in patients at the site, the MDH also reminded the public that “the only way to guarantee a vaccination is by pre-registering at coronavirus.md.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.”