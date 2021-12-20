Maryland Department of Health COVID data is back

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Almost all of the COVID case data on the Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) website was restored on Monday after the department was hit by a hack in early December, forcing the organization to shut down its website.

MDH reported that “90% of state-level surveillance data for confirmed cases, persons tested negative, testing volume and positivity rate are restored.” The website had previously been restored on Dec. 6 following the shutdown, and the vaccine and hospitalization dashboards were restored in the days that followed.

24-hour changes will resume on Tuesday. The COVID reporting ability of the website had not been updated since Dec. 4. Updated data can be viewed here.

