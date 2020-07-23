Maryland Department of Health awarded $250K Pfizer Foundation Grant to address decreases in childhood vaccinations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With many parents keeping their children home because of the pandemic, childhood vaccinations across Maryland have drastically decreased.

The Maryland Department of Health has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Pfizer Foundation to address a steep decline in childhood vaccination rates statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MDH Immunization Information System, ImmuNet, reported the largest decrease in the number of vaccinations given to children 0-18 years of age was in April 2020 with a decrease of 46% when compared with April 2019. In June 2020, that percent decrease was reduced to 14% when compared with June 2019.

For childhood vaccines, the largest decreases were seen in the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, with a decrease of 65% in April 2020 compared to April 2019. By June that decrease was reduced to 16% when compared to June 2019.

So the grant will be used for communications outreach and vaccination clinics in areas showing the most significant declines. The goal is to use this grant to reach communities with a strong decline in vaccinations and get children vaccinated.

“We want parents to know that vaccinations are very important to maintaining the health of their child. We understand that parents kept their children home during the pandemic to keep them safe, but now is really the time that they can take advantage of the fact that offices are now opening up again, and that they should really be thinking about getting their children brought back up to date on their vaccinations” said Cheryl De Pinto, Director of Office of Population Health Improvement at Maryland Department of Health.

Health professionals are urging parents to contact their child’s doctor and set up an appointment especially if your child is returning to a summer camp or school in the fall.

The Maryland Department of Health says they are dedicated to protecting and improving the health and safety of the community.

