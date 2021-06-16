Maryland Department of Health announces first reported heat-related death of 2021

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced the first reported heat-related death of the year in the state — a man in his 40’s in Prince George’s County passed away due to heat-related issues.

Deputy Director for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said, “As the weather gets hotter, Marylanders are urged to take extra precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness.”

As the weather warms up, MDH urges Marylanders to take extra precautions to avoid overheating like checking on family and friends especially the elderly, never leaving children or pets in a car, drink plenty of fluids, and scheduling physical activity outside in the morning or evenings.

Beginning in May and until September, MDH monitors and reports temperature conditions and heat-related illnesses on their website which also includes the state heat emergency plan. There also are cooling centers provided by local health departments. You can call 2-1-1 to get information about your nearest location.

More resources about staying safe in hot weather are available from the MDH Office of Preparedness and Response at: https://preparedness.health.maryland.gov/Pages/resources_hot.aspx