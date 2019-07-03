Maryland Department of Health alerts residents of new tanning law

An MDH 2018 Cancer Report shared 1,715 Marylanders were diagnosed in 2015 with melanoma

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is alerting residents about the use of tanning devices, which will soon be prohibited for users under the age of 18.

Beginning Oct. 1 2019, tanning facilities cannot allow minors under the age of 18 to use any tanning device which includes, sunlamps, tanning booths or tanning beds. According to a release, MDH will reach people regarding the new legislation through public messaging, educational outreach and notices to tanning businesses.

Violators could face fines and penalties. Tanning bed owners will be required to verify the age of any customer using a tanning device.

“The research clearly shows considerable health risks from indoor tanning. The younger people are when they start, the worse the consequences can be. Without a doubt, the use of tanning devices increases the risk of skin cancer,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall.

An MDH 2018 Cancer Report shared 1,715 Marylanders were diagnosed in 2015 with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.